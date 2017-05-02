Holcomb signs bill curtailing solar panel benefits

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed a bill into law that will sharply curtail the benefit available to those who install solar panels, the Associated Press reports.

Tuesday was the last day the Republican could veto or sign the bill, which critics contend is part of a broader nationwide push by utilities to seize control of the emerging solar market. They say they effort aims to muscle out smaller companies, like solar panel installers.

Holcomb says he understands those concerns, but signed the bill because the benefit will be phased out slowly.

Indiana’s investor-owned utility companies lobbied for the measure during the legislative session. They say solar panel owners who feed excess power to the grid are compensated too generously.