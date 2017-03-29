Holcomb signs bill allowing Allen County to appoint health board members

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb was a busy man Wednesday.

Governor Holcomb signed 18 bills into law, covering a variety of issues, ranging from the training required of polcie officers to the rules about setting up war memorials throughout the state, to what qualifies a criminal to be transferred to the Department of Corrections.

Of local interest is Senate Bill 263, which allows county executives in a county with a population between 300,000 and 400,000 to appoint the members of the local board of health. Allen County leaders were pushing for just such a thing, after years of sharing that responsibility with the city of Fort Wayne.

Find summaries of every bill Holcomb signed into law here.