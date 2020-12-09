Holcomb places new restrictions as he says Indiana “on fire” with COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb has ordered all Indiana Hospitals to suspend all in-patient, elective surgeries as he says that “Indiana is on Fire” with COVID-19.

The order will be in effect from December 16 to January 3. Holcomb emphasized that serious medical conditions can and should still be treated, but all elective procedures will be suspended.

It’s a move to open more beds and relieve strain on the health care system and workers as demands due to COVID-19 continue to surge.

Holcomb also announced that there will be no exceptions to social gathering limits based on a county’s color code. This means local health departments are no longer allowed to approve gatherings larger than the state limits.

Holcomb says Indiana’s statewide positivity rate is 14% with 3,200 Hoosiers hospitalized from COVID and that number grows by 400 patients per day.