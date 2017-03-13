Holcomb joins list of GOP officials opposed to Medicaid cuts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP): Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb joined a growing list of Republicans who want the GOP-led Congress to preserve Medicaid funding in their overhaul of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Holcomb said Monday that Obama’s law needs to be fixed. And he says a plan led by Republicans in Washington is an appropriate first step.

But Holcomb added it’s important that “we’re compassionate” and continue to “cover the Hoosiers that we are right now.”

Indiana expanded Medicaid coverage to roughly 400,000 low income people under former Gov. Mike Pence, now vice president. Pence relied on federal money made available under Obama’s signature law to pay for that coverage.

Congress’ nonpartisan budget analyst said Monday that 14 million across the U.S. would lose coverage under Republican’s new health care proposal.