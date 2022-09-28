Holcomb heads to Europe on economic mission

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana) – The governor is headed to Europe, Sunday. It’s an economic development trip, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s third to Germany and Switzerland. It’s being paid for by private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

Holcomb says the trip will ultimately benefit you with job possibilities and more European companies having a stake in Indiana’s economy. His office says 117,600 jobs in Indiana are supported by 535 European companies, and these trips help strengthen existing relationships and establish new ones.

The governor will be joined by Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and others from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

“Germany and Switzerland have both been long-standing reliable partners with the Indiana for many years,” said Holcomb.

“As we think about the future of energy and industrial growth domestically, we must always keep in mind how far away global events effect our shared and connected economies. For example, the war in Ukraine has had serious repercussions that have rippled across all of Europe and Asia and I’m particularly looking forward to discussions with our German partners about how we can assist and lead our way through these times of great industry change,” he said.

Here’s how the trip is expected to go:

Monday and Tuesday the group will meet with existing partners in Germany, on German Unity Day. They’ll take part in a roundtable with the American Chamber of Commerce in Germany on global energy transition and joint strategies for accelerating renewable resources. They’ll also meet with 138 German companies with facilities in the Hoosier State.

Wednesday they go to Switzerland, where the group meets with Dormakaba, a security company with a 200,000 sq. ft. facility in Indianapolis.

Thursday, still in Switzerland, they meet with Medartis, which hosts its U.S. headquarters in Warsaw; and Roche, the parent company of Roche Diagnostics North America headquartered in Indianapolis.

“I’m looking forward to our continued discussions around innovation and industries of the future in both countries and in Indiana,” said Sec. Chambers.

“Our partnerships with Germany and Switzerland have been crucial to industry growth and technological advancement across advanced manufacturing, industry 4.0, pharmaceuticals and orthopedics, energizing R&D and providing quality career opportunities for Hoosiers.”

Many foreign companies that invest in Indiana, end up putting high-paying jobs in the state.