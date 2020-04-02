Holcomb expected to extend stay-at-home order

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): While he held off on making any sort of official announcement during a public briefing yesterday, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb appears likely to extend his stay-at-home order in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Saying that state officials will “continue to monitor everything on a minute-to-minute basis,” Holcomb said he will make a decision on whether or not to extend the order within a week.

“Prepare to stay hunkered down, Hoosiers,” Holcomb added.

The order expires at 11:59pm on April 6th.

Holcomb is holding public briefings, which are live-streamed on his Facebook page, every afternoon at 2:30pm.