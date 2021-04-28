Holcomb Defends Biofuel Producers and Farmers

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb vetoed Senate Enrolled Act 303, legislation that would have stalled sales of homegrown biofuels in two ways: The first is by mandating confusing labels on E15 fuel dispensers and by muddying key regulations on retailers seeking to offer the lower-cost blend. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor says her organization is deeply grateful to Governor Holcomb and Lt. Governor Crouch for listening to the concerns of Hoosier biofuel producers and standing up for rural families. “From the very start, SEA 303 got fueled by a wave of misinformation,” Skor says. “Hoosiers already enjoy legal access to lower-carbon, lower-cost E15 at 79 locations, and this veto is an important step toward ensuring greater competition at the pump, lower prices for drivers, and stronger markets for Indiana farmers.” Earlier this month, Growth Energy wrote a letter to Governor Holcomb asking that he veto the legislation, joining a chorus of ag and biofuel leaders in the state in opposition. State groups that worked to get the legislation vetoed included the Indiana Ethanol Producers Association, Indiana Corn Growers Association, the Indiana Ethanol Plant General Managers, and the Indiana Mayors and County Commissioners.