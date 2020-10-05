Holcomb: another stay-at-home order not “off the table”

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says another statewide stay-at-home order is not “off the table,” if the coronavirus surges once again in the Hoosier State.
Speaking to WISH-TV on Sunday, Holcomb said that if the data shows it’s necessary, then he’ll do what he has to, adding that he believes the pushback on his statewide mask mandate is a natural reaction to being told what to do.
“Until we get to the day where we have a lot of therapeutics and a vaccine that’s effective, we’re gonna have to do the things that responsibly contain this,” Holcomb told WISH-TV host Phil Sanchez on “All Indiana Politics”.
Holcomb said he makes decisions based on data and had originally hoped Indiana would be in Stage 5 of the Back on Track plan by July. Instead, Stage 5 began just two weeks ago.
“Well, maybe it was wishful thinking and we were leaning to do everything we could. But, you don’t control this virus.”
Holcomb’s Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3, election, Dr. Woody Myers, has said he would be willing to shut the state down again. Holcomb said essentially the same.
“If the numbers dictate it, then we would have to. You wouldn’t take anything off the table if the numbers dictate it,” he said.
Responding to a question about the mask mandate, Holcomb said he believes there is fatigue over wearing masks in Indiana, but said it’s also all over the world.
“So, that’s just a natural kind of reaction to, what would I have to do,” he said. “And, we know it’s transmitted through the air and so, how do we reduce those odds?”
Holcomb stressed physical distancing and masks and not gathering in large groups.
Holcomb doesn’t do anything by the data, he does it by how much money enters his own pockets. That’s why a huge and growing number of Republicans are voting for Donald Rainwater this year. We’re tired of not being listened to by a corrupt dictator. We’re tired of Governor Holcomb making unilateral moves and decisions (6 Republican Representatives wrote a letter in July asking Governor Holcomb to call a special session of the General Assembly, and Holcomb ignored it to make the coronavirus decisions on his own, while taking advice from Indiana’s top Covid-19 doctor–a gynecologist). If you value freedom and liberty, true conservative values, and less government…it’s time to vote for Donald Rainwater for Governor of Indiana. It’s time to give Indiana back to Hoosiers.
Im so sick dishonest media. Media that are deliberately not reporting on the other opponent of Holcomb. Vote Donald Rainwater !!!
We featured Rainwater in an interview recently, you can listen to it here – https://www.wowo.com/donald-rainwater-on-his-polling-and-platform/
Also, this article was submitted and written by our affiliate, Network Indiana; we have no control over what they decide to include or exclude.
Here’s my two cents for what it’s worth. This virus is no more deadly than the seasonal flu. That fact has been already proven. Now that we are headed back into the “Flu” season, all the “Flu” cases (Swine Flu, Bird Flu, H1N1, H1N2, Et Al) will be counted as COVID-19 because there’s money to be made in numbers. I can literally count on one hand the times that I have worn a mask. I haven’t been sick with the flu during this whole “Pandemic” and quite honestly I don’t think the majority of the cases that are being reported are true. Most of the people that are being tested are asymptomatic and never were sick. If you got sick this year, I’m sorry, but its a fact of life. We all can get sick and honestly it’s sometimes a good thing to help boost our immune system. We CANNOT hide from this virus any longer! Quit being afraid! Open the State of Indiana back up! Let’s get these businesses back open and without these stupid, useless masks!!!
Our citizens cannot afford another shut down!!! Some people still haven’t received their unemployment from the last shut down! We cannot let this happen again! We NEED to vote Holcomb out!!! Holcomb is destroying small businesses, some have already closed their doors permanently! We need Rainwater in office now more than ever! Vote for Donald Rainwater! #rainwater for Indiana governor.