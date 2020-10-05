Holcomb: another stay-at-home order not “off the table”

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb says another statewide stay-at-home order is not “off the table,” if the coronavirus surges once again in the Hoosier State.

Speaking to WISH-TV on Sunday, Holcomb said that if the data shows it’s necessary, then he’ll do what he has to, adding that he believes the pushback on his statewide mask mandate is a natural reaction to being told what to do.

“Until we get to the day where we have a lot of therapeutics and a vaccine that’s effective, we’re gonna have to do the things that responsibly contain this,” Holcomb told WISH-TV host Phil Sanchez on “All Indiana Politics”.

Holcomb said he makes decisions based on data and had originally hoped Indiana would be in Stage 5 of the Back on Track plan by July. Instead, Stage 5 began just two weeks ago.

“Well, maybe it was wishful thinking and we were leaning to do everything we could. But, you don’t control this virus.”

Holcomb’s Democratic opponent in the Nov. 3, election, Dr. Woody Myers, has said he would be willing to shut the state down again. Holcomb said essentially the same.

“If the numbers dictate it, then we would have to. You wouldn’t take anything off the table if the numbers dictate it,” he said.

Responding to a question about the mask mandate, Holcomb said he believes there is fatigue over wearing masks in Indiana, but said it’s also all over the world.

“So, that’s just a natural kind of reaction to, what would I have to do,” he said. “And, we know it’s transmitted through the air and so, how do we reduce those odds?”

Holcomb stressed physical distancing and masks and not gathering in large groups.