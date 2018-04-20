Holcomb announces special session to begin May 14

("Indiana Statehouse" by Shawna Pierson, CC BY 2.0)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a special legislative session will begin May 14, to complete work that didn’t get finished in March during a chaotic close to this year’s regular session.

Holcomb said Friday that he wants lawmakers to focus on passing tax measures, a school safety funding bill and controversial legislation that would give Ball State University control of Muncie schools.

The announcement came ahead of a planned news conference by House Speaker Brian Bosma and Senate leader David Long where they will detail their plans for the special session.

A number of major bills died the final hours of this year’s regular legislative session, which descended into chaos as bickering Republicans failed to come to terms.

