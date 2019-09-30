Hogs And Pigs Report: Sept. 1988 Record Shattered

On Friday, the USDA released its quarterly hogs and pigs report, totaling the highest September 1 inventory of all hogs and pigs since estimates were first taken in 1988.

As of Sept. 1, 2019, all hogs and pigs totaled 77.7 million head, a 3 percent increase from a year ago, and a 3 percent increase from June 1, 2019.

Breeding inventory increased 2 percent from 2018 to 6.43 million head.

The market hog inventory saw an increase of 4 percent from a year ago, and up 3 percent from last quarter. The total is roughly 71.2 million head.

The June through August pig crop, at 35.3 million head, is the largest since 1970.

Roughly 3.16 million sows are estimated to farrow during the September through November quarter, a decline of 1 percent compared to a year ago, but up two percent from 2017.

Intended farrowings for December 2019-February 2020 are at 3.11 million sows, a two percent increase from 2018.