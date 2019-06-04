Hobo’s Bar and Grill condemned following weekend stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne bar and grill has been condemned following a weekend stabbing.

Police were called to Hobo’s Bar and Grill, located in the 2700 block of W. Jefferson Boulevard, on reports of a stabbing in which one man sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report during the investigation, police were met with uncooperative staff and had to obtain a warrant to enter the restaurant. Police say they had to “force their way in.”

Police called in the Fort Wayne Department of Health for observed food code violations. The health inspector reports they saw a beer cooler with active taps and canned beer stored around 68 degrees, a back-up in the kitchen near the grease trap, and two large pots of grease sitting on the floor in front of the preparation line.

The department condemned Hobo’s Bar and Grill on multiple violations, including electrical issues, a blocked exit door and raw sewage on the floor.

In order for the restaurant to reopen, the owners must hire a commercial contractor to fix the violations. The owners must also have the grease trap professionally cleaned and emptied. Then, Neighborhood Code must inspect the restaurant again before lifting the condemnation order.