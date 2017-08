FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person is in serious condition after a hit and run crash on Saturday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. at the intersection of South Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Police dispatch says a Gray Dodge Charger hit a pedestrian before leaving the scene, heading westbound on McKinnie. The impact left damage to the front driver’s side.

The crash is still under investigation.