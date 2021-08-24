Historic test track in danger of deconstruction

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The historic former International Harvester/Navistar test facility at 4100 Oxford St. is in danger of being torn down unless the efforts of Harvester Homecoming can help save the track.

The testing site was recently sold to Carver Construction Group of Grand Saline, Texas, with plans to lease the property to Indiana Auto Auctions Inc. This would lead to most of the 79-acre complex being destroyed unless an alternative site can be found for Carver Construction. Harvester Homecoming and founder Ryan Duvall are attempting to find a suitable location.

If an alternate site of at least 55 acres can be found, a buyer would then need to be found for the test facility. Constructed in 1928, the track is the oldest intact testing site in the country.