Former WOWO News Anchor and current Evening Anchor at WPTA ABC21, Krista Miller joined “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” to talk about a historic Fort Wayne home that has gone viral with its restoration project. Miller recently did a report on the home and discussed the history and restoration project of the property with Kayla.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.