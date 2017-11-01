Hines calls for more development, police cooperation, for southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The southeast side of Fort Wayne needs more development.

That’s according to City Councilman Glynn Hines, who tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 the biggest thing holding that part of town back is its homicide rate:

“I think we’re doing OK overall, but it’s those flashpoints of the homicides that create a dilemma for us that we have to address,” Hines says. “I want to set an example that it’s good to work with police. It’s not being a ‘snitch’ if you tell them who’s the perpetrator of a crime.”

The majority of murders in Fort Wayne happen in the southeast portion of town.

There are some bright spots, with housing projects like Posterity Heights and Bottle Works Lofts – a housing project that involves renovating a former Coca-Cola bottling plant – underway.