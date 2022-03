FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northwest Allen County Schools will be looking for a new Superintendent as Chris Himsel is planning to leave his position in June. The School Board will consider a retirement and release agreement with Himsel at Monday Night’s meeting. Himsel will remain on Medical leave through the end of the school year and will be paid for unused vacation leave. The board will consider the irrevocable decision by Himsel to retire on June 30 at Monday night’s regular board meeting.