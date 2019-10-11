Hill: Latest discovery of fetal remains brings total body count to 2,411

INDIANAPOLIS (Press Release): Authorities have determined that new fetal remains discovered this week in the trunk of a car in Illinois are the bodies of 165 unborn children, Attorney General Curtis Hill said today.

That brings the total count of fetuses discovered in the belongings of the late abortionist Dr. Ulrich Klopfer to 2,411.

During his career, Dr. Klopfer is believed to have performed tens of thousands of abortions. Like the 2,246 aborted fetuses found last month at a garage at Dr. Klopfer’s home, the most recently discovered remains are the result of abortions Dr. Klopfer performed from 2000 to 2002 at Indiana clinics located in Fort Wayne, Gary, and South Bend. The remains found on Wednesday are believed to be from 2002.

“This is uncharted territory for all of us,” Attorney General Hill said. “We are following the same protocol for these additional 165 fetal remains that we have already established. We remain committed to ensuring that all these unborn children receive a respectful final disposition here in Indiana.”

Dr. Klopfer died on Sept. 3, 2019, at the age of 79. On Sept. 12, Illinois authorities learned that family members going through Dr. Klopfer’s belongings found preserved fetal remains at his residence — prompting an investigation that remains ongoing. On Oct. 2, Attorney General Hill oversaw the transportation of 2,246 aborted fetuses back to Indiana.

This week, on Wednesday, members of the Will County (Illinois) Sheriff’s Office discovered additional remains while searching several vehicles owned by Dr. Klopfer and kept at a business property in Dolton, Illinois. Dr. Klopfer had stored the vehicles in an outdoor gated lot for more than six years, according to information gathered by the Will County Sheriff’s Office. At the property, investigators found a total of eight cars belonging to Dr. Klopfer. In the trunk of one late 1990s Mercedes Benz, they found fetal remains.

The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has set up a phone number and email address for the specific use of anyone with possible connections to the fetal remains who may wish to inquire. The email address is questions@atg.in.gov, and the phone number is (317) 234-6663.