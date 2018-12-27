Hill investigation cost taxpayers $26K

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): An investigation into allegations that Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill drunkenly groped four women at a party last March cost taxpayers at least $26,000.

The Indy Star reports the bulk of the expenses came from the office of the Inspector General, which opened its inquiry after requests by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and legislative leadership.

Documents show a special agent worked 285 hours, while various legal professionals worked about 200 hours.

Hill was cleared of any ethical breaches by the Inspector General’s office and a special prosecutor declined to file criminal charges, citing a lack of sufficient evidence to secure a battery conviction.