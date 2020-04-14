Hill attorney accuses disciplinary commission of racism in case against him

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The attorney representing Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill in his disciplinary case is now throwing around allegations of racism.

According to the Journal Gazette, Attorney Donald Lundberg is pointing to the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission calling Hill “predatory” in a filing related to his case and calling it “derogatory, racially-charged language” and “stereotyping.”

The Commission, which recommended that his law license be suspended without automatic reinstatement over allegations that he groped four women at a March 2018 party, calls Lundberg’s comments a “baseless attack” meant to shift the focus from “(Hill’s) own conduct to others.”

It’ll be up to the Indiana Supreme Court to make the final decision. Hill denies the groping allegations.