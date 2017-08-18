Highway 24 reopens after two-vehicle crash

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (Indiana State Police): The Indiana State Police is investigating a two vehicle crash which occurred earlier this afternoon and injured a man from rural Roanoke.

The crash happened at approximately 1:30 p.m., when a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 37 year old Thomas J. Unger of rural Roanoke, was traveling eastbound in the passing lane of US 24 at Old Fort Wayne Road when it drove into the back corner of a 2017 Volvo dump truck that was in the left-turn lane.

The Silverado rolled over at least one time pinning Unger inside. He was extricated by members of the Huntington Fire Department with the assistance of the Roanoke Fire Department and then flown to a Fort Wayne hospital with injuries to his lower extremities. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in this crash, which had the eastbound lanes of US 24 closed for approximately one-and-a-half hours.