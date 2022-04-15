High winds buffet Illinois, Indiana, Michigan

CHICAGO (AP) — Winds gusting as high as 60 mph (96 kilometers per hour) buffeted Illinois, Indiana and Michigan on Thursday, blowing down a light pole in Chicago and causing power outages.

A 60 mph gust was recorded at the airport in Valparaiso, Indiana, and a 59 mph (95 kilometers per hour) gust was measured at Chicago Midway International Airport, the National Weather Service said.

Winds damaged power lines, trees and some structures in Chicago, including blowing off roofing, the Chicago Fire Department said on Twitter. A light pole was blown over in the South Loop, WBBM-TV reported.

More than 23,000 power customers in the three states lost service at times, utilities reported.

Thursday’s high winds came a day after a weak tornado touched down for about two minutes in southeastern Indiana’s Decatur County on Wednesday night. It damaged a farm outbuilding and tossed a small horse trailer, the weather service said.