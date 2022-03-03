High Speed Pursuit Leads To Arrest of Fort Wayne Man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed chase and crash in a stolen car. According to the Journal Gazette, police arrested Jandre Devon Mitchell, age 20, on felony charges of theft of a motor vehicle and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The vehicle’s owner contacted police at 5:24 a.m. Wednesday after the vehicle had been taken from his driveway. At about 9 a.m., the owner told police an update showed the vehicle near the 3000 block of Hoagland Avenue. Officers found the vehicle in that block, but as they approached, Mitchell took off. Police pursued the vehicle until it collided with parked cars near Hoagland and Dewald streets.

Police took Mitchell to a hospital for minor injuries. The vehicles he hit had no passengers. Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office continue to investigate.