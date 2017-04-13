High speed chase leads to arrest of person of interest in nightclub shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A person of interest in a fatal Sunday morning shooting at a Fort Wayne strip club was arrested after a high-speed chase Thursday.

Police tell our Partners in News at ABC21 the chase started at about 2:30pm in Fort Wayne at a gas station near the intersection of Fairfield and Paulding, onto I-469 and US 27, then onto Winchester Road, before ending just north of 750 North Road in Adams County.

Two people were arrested, and one of them was identified by scanner traffic as the person of interest police have been looking for since 22-year-old Marcus Rogan was shot to death at the Bleu Diamond Showclub on Lima Road.

Three others were hurt in the shooting.