High speed chase from Michigan ends in Steuben County rollover crash

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO): Steuben County authorites were notified by the Michigan State Police of a high speed chase that was southbound on I-69 approaching the State Line.

Officers deployed stop-sticks which were run over by the fleeing suspects – who continued for about another mile on I-69 before the driver lost control and rolled the vechicle multiple times.

The driver, 31 year old Michael Snook of Angola and his passenger 27 year old Brittany Patricia Fraley were taken to a Fort Wayne Hospital in serious but stable condition.

Snook had an outstanding warrant from Steuben County and will now face additional charges in Indiana as well as possible felony charges in Michigan.