High court clears August election in Ohio, says lawmakers within rights to violate law they passed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An August special election that will determine citizens’ future access to the Ohio Constitution — and potentially the fate of an abortion rights amendment — can go forward as planned despite state lawmakers passing a law last year that eliminated most elections in August, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled Friday.

In a 4-3 decision, the high court found that the Legislature’s constitutional right to determine the dates of elections trumps any laws they might pass to limit them.

The General Assembly’s exercise of its constitutional power “overrides any election statute that would otherwise prohibit the special election,” Chief Justice Sharon Kennedy wrote for the majority, allowing Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose to proceed with the Aug. 8 vote. Her opinion was joined by the court’s three other Republicans, with the three Democratic justices dissenting.

The ruling comes as a blow to One Person One Vote, the campaign against Issue 1, a proposal to raise the threshold for passing future constitutional amendments from the simple majority in place since 1912 to a 60% supermajority. The group had sought to stop the election, arguing that the Republican-controlled Legislature erred by failing to pass a fresh bill re-authorizing August special elections — instead wedging the August election date into a joint resolution sending the ballot measure straight to voters.

If approved, the higher threshold could thwart approval of a November constitutional amendment to enshrine access to abortion in the Ohio Constitution. Similar measures elsewhere have passed with just under 60% of the vote.

Justice Michael P. Donnelly sided with the plaintiffs in his dissent, writing that lawmakers could have made “any number of changes” to Ohio election law in order to make the election scheduled for August legal.