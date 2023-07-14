Hicksville Police looking for suspect involved in shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Hicksville Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting.

According to the release, police were called to the Village of Hicksville near Elm and E. Cornelia St around 8:30 p.m. Officers state that the shots were fired from inside a vehicle toward an individual standing in the area. The individual was not injured in the incident.

The vehicle is described as possibly a 2010 or newer Toyota Tundra pickup truck, gray or silver, 4-door cab with the lettering “TRD” on the bed of the truck.

The release also states that the driver is described as a white male, with a beard with a mustache, wearing a black hat and black shirt, and had at least one or two dogs in the truck.

Police believe this is an isolated incident with no current threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661.