Hicksville man admits to reckless homicide in infant son’s death

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WOWO): A Hicksville man has pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and abuse of a corpse in the death of his infant son.

34-year-old Jared Stark entered the plea earlier this week in Defiance County court, according to the Crescent-News.

Prosecutors say he and his wife didn’t seek any medical care for the child after he was born at their Defiance County home in October 2016. The infant died 10 hours later and was placed in a plastic container and stored in an outbuilding on the property.

Stark is still being held on a $125,000 bond and will be sentenced on March 12th. Charges of involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, and two counts of endangering children were dismissed as a result of the deal with prosecutors.