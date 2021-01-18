HiBid Brings the Auction Right to Your Screen

When you take a deep dive into an online auction site that has something for everyone, farmers included, you might find yourself asking if there is anything at all that isn’t for sale on the site.

“Uh, no!” says Kris Kennedy with HiBid.com.

He describes HiBid as the place where you can find anything and everything that actual auctioneers are posting to the site so they can go up for bid.

“They could be an online only timed auction where there’s no live event, but we also have webcast auctions where you can actually hear the auctioneer call and see the auctioneer as they’re doing their job which is putting sellers and items with bidders and making sure that everyone’s happy.”

Kennedy explains their progressive bidding allows you time to search for items you want, research items available and even learn more about the auctioneer and communicate with them before placing a bid.

Search for a specific item at HiBid.com and add specific geography if you want.

“We’ve got a ton of land,” Kennedy said. “We’ve got houses, we’ve got chickens, we’ve got all kinds of art collectibles, household goods and at the top of our page there’s a search bar with the zip search. So, if you’re looking for a Ford F150, type that in the search bar and do 100-150 mile zip code radius search and it’ll pull up all the Ford F150’s for you. And if you want it a little bit more regional go to Indiana.hibid.com so you’re actually just seeing just the auctioneers in Indiana and those items in Indiana or go to Michigan.hibid.com for the same thing for our bidders and sellers over in Michigan.”

Kennedy said they have made the buyer sign-up process as easy as they can, with complete transparency. HiBid.com started in 2001 and it enjoyed great success last year during the shutdowns. Auctioneers were still able to conduct their auctions, but for many it was their first time going the online route. In many cases it was the difference between shutting their doors and staying open for business.

Learn more in the full HAT interview: