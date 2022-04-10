Herta’s Near F1 Journey and the Race to 33

By
Caleb Hatch
-

This week’s episode: The back story behind Colton Herta’s near F1 ride last fall, the race for the 33rd entry for this year’s Indy 500 and a preview of this weekend’s Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

