Henry wins fourth term as Fort Wayne mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): History made.

Tom Henry is Fort Wayne’s first four-term mayor, defeating Republican challenger Tim Smith in the 2019 municipal election.

Henry held a commanding 61% vote lead with 98% of precincts reporting in, garnering nearly 12,000 more votes at that point in time than his opponent. Henry campaigned on Fort Wayne’s growth since he took office, particularly improvements in the downtown area.

Smith, a businessman who has not held office, challenged Henry on public safety and education funding.

The two spent a combined $1.8-million on the campaign, making it the most expensive in city history. Full election details and results here.