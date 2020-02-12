Henry touts job growth, drop in crime in state of the city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry touted drops in crime and job growth during the annual State of the City address Wednesday at the Grand Wayne Center.

Henry says violent crime was down five percent and homicides were down nearly 37 percent in 2019.

He also highlighted jobs. The city saw 650 new jobs created in 2019, with $28 million in new payroll and a total private investment of $61 million. Henry also mentioned the downtown development projects, including the boutique hotel set to open early next year, the completion of The Landing, Ruoff Mortgage’s plans to build a headquarters, and future projects with the Riverfront at Promenade Park and The Lofts at Headwaters Park.

Henry called for unity with this year’s theme of “Moving Forward Together.”

“Now is the time for us to move forward together to continue the momentum and excitement we’re experiencing in Fort Wayne. We’ve become a community that believes in itself as we anticipate a bright future,” said Mayor Henry. “Through hard work and collaboration, we’re in an enviable position to continue to advance traditional projects but also be bold and try new initiatives, too, because we are Fort Wayne, a city like no other.”

Henry states that he wants Fort Wayne to be a healthier community, grow the trail system, implement alternative energy programs and invest in the arts as goals for 2020.

You can view the full transcript here.