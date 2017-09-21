Henry reveals 2018 Fort Wayne budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced the City of Fort Wayne’s proposed 2018 budget today.

At a total of $165-million, the budget calls for the hiring of 24 new police officers, bringing the city’s police force to 460.

It also pays for the hiring of 22 new firefighters, $22.5-million in infrastructure projects like repairs to streets, roads, sidewalks and bridges, and another $3-million in investments into the city’s parks.

“I continue to be encouraged by the momentum we’re experiencing in Fort Wayne. The 2018 budget places an emphasis on public safety, neighborhood infrastructure and our award-winning Parks,” said Mayor Henry. “Our proactive approach to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars helps ensure sustainability and viability now and in the future. Successful financial strategies assist us in our efforts to be a city that features a positive business climate, new jobs and thriving neighborhoods.”

You can read the full budget right now here.