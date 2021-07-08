Henry recognizes Komets’ championship season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Press Release): Mayor Tom Henry proclaimed today “Fort Wayne Komets Day” in the City of Fort Wayne.

A special recognition event was held in the Mayor’s office to congratulate the Komets on winning the ECHL Kelly Cup championship.

In addition to winning this year’s Kelly Cup, the Komets have brought several championships to Fort Wayne while participating in the Central Hockey League, United Hockey League, and International Hockey League.

“The Komets represent a rich tradition of professional hockey in Fort Wayne and we’re honored to recognize them,” said Mayor Henry. “We congratulate the Komets organization and thank them for being a respected partner in our community.”

As part of the recognition from the Mayor’s office, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge is featuring the colors of orange and black. The display started last night and runs through early Friday morning.