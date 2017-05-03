Henry offers Riverfront Development update

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne officials provided an update on riverfront development efforts this morning.

Mayor Tom Henry and Parks and Recreation Director Al Moll were among others on hand to provide a status update on the project, which looks to add a promenade, amphitheater, and a new park as part of efforts to draw more attention and business to the banks of the St. Mary’s River.

$17-million worth of construction contracts for the first phase of the project will be introduced to the City Council next Tuesday, with final passage expected by May 23rd.

A breakdown of the contracts is below. Funding will be coming from the city’s Legacy Fund, Regional Cities money and private donations.

Demolition, Excavation and Site Work – Crosby Excavating, $2,321,190

Landscaping – Dave Harlow Enterprises, $2,498,906

Concrete Dock Walls and Tree Canopy Trail – Kenny Construction Company, $3,069,000

Site Concrete – Hamilton Hunter Builders, $1,780,629

Masonry – Hamilton Hunter Builders, $218,109

Structural Steel Fabrication – Almet, Inc., $1,966,000

Miscellaneous and Structural Steel Erection – Don Fruchey, Inc., $220,500

General Trades – Fetters Construction, $1,290,000

Roofing – C.L. Schust, $155,000

Aluminum Storefront and Glazing – Hall Aluminum Products, $327,000

Finishes – Rosema Corporation, $251,000

Fire Protection – VFP Fire Systems, $49,947

Mechanical – Project Design and Piping, $863,000

Electrical – Hambrock Electrical, $1,385,500

Trailhead Restroom, $208,662

Harrison Street Asphalt Paving – Crosby Excavating, $58,190

Playground Equipment and Surfacing, $200,000

Site Specific General Conditions, $592,251