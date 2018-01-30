Henry: construction-filled summer ahead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is giving us all a heads-up:

It’s going to be another “orange barrel summer,” as the Journal Gazette puts it. The paper reports that Henry spoke to members of the city’s Rotary Club in remarks made yesterday, as a preemptive apology for $30-million worth of street, alley and sidewalk work that will most likely lead to detours and road closures, especially in the downtown area.

If it’s any consolation, Henry says this summer’s inconveniences will lead to long-term improvements to not only the city’s roads, but also its image, as he hopes some big ongoing development projects will be wrapping up this year.

We should hear more about those during Henry’s State of the City address on February 14th.