Henry “concerned” with speed of Governor’s re-opening plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is hoping to have everything in Indiana back open by July 4th… but is that timeframe realistic? Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry tells WOWO News he has some concerns about the Governor’s plan:

“I personally am a little concerned about the speed that we are returning to our new normal,” Henry says, while adding that he respects Holcomb and believes the Governor is acting on the best information he has available.

Henry also says that local health officials he has spoken with also feel the plan may be “a little aggressive,” but he adds that nobody will know for sure until COVID-19 cases subside considerably.

You can hear his full interview here.