Henry announces upcoming economic development projects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has a few things in mind for the city’s future.

Speaking to the Downtown Rotary Club Monday, Henry announced he has proposals for five economic development projects on his desk.

The Journal Gazette reports that he didn’t go into details, except for the fact that they include a mixture of business and industrial expansion, as well as housing, and official announcements will come later this quarter.

Henry’s address to the Club is usually seen as a preview to his annual State of the City address, which happens in early February.