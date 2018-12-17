Henry announces community improvement grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Eleven neighborhood associations in Fort Wayne will be getting grants from the city to improve their communities.

Mayor Tom Henry announced that the Community Development Division’s Neighborhood Improvement Grant Program chose the projects that would best beautify public spaces and strengthen community involvement.

Grants for up to $5,000 went to projects that include a new 30-foot by 80-foot mural on Wells Street in the Bloomingdale Neighborhood, the addition of a historical marker along Fairfield Avenue to honor the former Packard Piano and Organ Company, and repairs for the Oxford Community Center.

See the full list below: