FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Northeast Indiana’s area code is getting a special day.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry yesterday announced that February 6, 2020 (2/6/20) will be designated “260 Day”, which Henry explained to Fort Wayne’s NBC as a day to take pride in northeast Indiana:

“There’s going to be a lot of fun activities, a lot of retailers will be doing special celebrations, a lot of sales going on, and the whole idea is to celebrate where we live.”

You can learn more at 260Day.com.