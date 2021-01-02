Heavy Smoke And Water Damage In Saturday Apartment Fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A early morning kitchen fire at an abandoned apartment sparked Saturday.

According to our partners in news at ABC21, a fire alarm went of just after 5 a.m., at an apartment complex on South Clinton Street.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called out to the scene and crews searched for any possible people inside. The fire was under control in just over 15 minutes.

Crews reported extensive smoke and water damage in the apartments. South Clinton Street was shut down this morning. No injuries were reported.