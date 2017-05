UPDATE: As of 8:15 a.m., Thursday, all power has been restored.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A power outage north of Fort Wayne near Coldwater and Dupont Roads caused by heavy rains this morning is now restored.

Over 1,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers were in the dark before that outage was lifted around 8:15 this morning. The outage included the area from Coldwater Road, to West Till Road and then on to Union Chapel Road. (See outage map above.)