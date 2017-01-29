Heat pump thefts growing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Network Indiana): It’s a growing crime you might not be aware of: thieves are stealing heat pumps from new homes and homes that are under construction.

Those heat pumps can cost anywhere from $3000 to $6,000 each, so it’s no small loss.

Arbor homes, who constructs many homes in and around Fort Wayne and Indianapolis, said of the 798 homes they built last year they had over $200,000 worth of theft and property damage, including heat-pump thefts.

The company said they have security around their sites, but it doesn’t seem to be deterring the thieves, who are taking the pumps for the copper they have inside of them. They hope new security measures they are putting in place will help curb the problem.