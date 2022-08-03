Heat advisory set for today as temperatures rise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There is a heat advisory from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. tonight.

Temperatures will be in the lower 90s but it will feel like it’s in the lower 100s, because of the humidity.

Thunderstorms and showers are expected to move into the are late in the evening and throughout the night.

ABC 21 meteorologist, Nick Marusiak, says a stray shower can’t be ruled out Friday otherwise the weekend will turn warmer.

Cooling stations are available today to help with the heat.

The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, located at 1100 S. Calhoun Street, will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Salvation Army, on 2901 North Clinton Street, will also be a cooling station from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.