Hearings set for Friday in Delphi murder case

DELPHI, Ind. (Network Indiana) – The man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017 returns to court this week.

Judge Frances Gull has issued a temporary gag order in the case, which means lawyers, police, and family members cannot talk about the case publicly. She could lift that order Friday.

The attorneys for the suspect, Richard Allen, have requested a change of venue to at least 150 miles away from Carroll County because of the “extensive media attention” the case is getting.

That hearing is happening Friday at 10 a.m. It will be followed by an 11 a.m. hearing on the defense team’s request to pay for more investigators.

His lawyers also want every police report connected to the murders. They are looking for the names of confidential informants, all phone records, and witness statements. They would also like to see whether there was any electronic surveillance and recordings.

They also want any written reports, maps, drawings or diagrams from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, local police department, Indiana State Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation, the medical examiner’s office and “any other law enforcement agency or any private individual in connection with or pertaining to the investigation of the crime charged” against Allen.

Allen is expected to attend the hearings. Allen was arrested on Oct. 28 and the announcement of the charges was made on Oct. 31.