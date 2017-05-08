Hearing on Memorial Park proposal delayed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A hearing for the Memorial Park Athletic Complex set for tonight has been pushed back.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 say a hearing before the City Plan Commission is now scheduled for June 12th.

The proposal by Indiana Tech includes three athletic facilities to be built in the park, but that includes removing trees and relocating monuments placed in honor of those who fought in World War One.

Opponents of the athletic complex say Memorial Park is meant to be a living memorial for veterans, and called the plan an “insult.”