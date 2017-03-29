How healthy is Allen County?

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO/NETWORK INDIANA): How healthy do you think your county is? Well, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation organization can tell you.

Countyhealthrankings.org has ranked all 92 of Indiana’s counties based on overall health, which includes factors like birth rate, death rate, obesity, health behaviors and physical environment among many other things.

Hamilton County tops the list, Hendricks was second followed by Boone, Brown and Johnson Counties. The unhealthiest county? Scott County, that thanks to a high rate of STD’s and a high premature death rate.

According to the report, Allen County made the top 50, coming in at number 44.