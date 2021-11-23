HealthCall: What You Need to Know About Boosters

Have you seen what’s going on in Europe as citizens push back, rioting in some places against new COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates? Here at home, the big COVID story is that boosters are now available for everyone. Will they help make your Thanksgiving gathering safer? Why do some doctors say it’s just not necessary. HealthCall’s Lee Kelso has the facts as heard during “Fort Wayne’s Morning News.’

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.