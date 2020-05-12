HealthCall: Too much TV?, a COVID-19 baby boom? Which virus theories are true?

By
Jay Prince
-

HealthCall’s Lee Kelso breaks down each study regarding people’s habits during the pandemic.

Subscribe to the Fort Wayne’s Morning News podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here