One of the mysteries around COVID-19 may have been solved. Doctors now think they know why the virus is deadly in some healthy people, while others have practically no symptoms at all. And, are outbreaks on college campuses actually a good thing? Lee Kelso joins us for this week’s HealthCall Update next on WOWO 1190 and 107.5 FM.

