While COVID is capturing all the headlines, Alzheimer’s remains one of the diseases American’s fear most. A new drug to slow Alzheimer’s is making news this week. In this week’s edition HealthCall with Lee Kelso, he explains how you can get involved in the clinical trial, and looks at how your diet can make your brain 6 years younger.

